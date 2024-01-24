California woman who fatally stabbed boyfriend 108 times receives probation, community service

The California woman who was convicted of killing her boyfriend by stabbing him 108 times during a “cannabis-induced psychosis” received a slap on the wrist Tuesday.

Bryn Spejcher, 33, was sentenced to two years’ probation and was ordered to perform 100 hours of community service after being found guilty of killing her new boyfriend, Chad O’Melia, according to the Ventura County Star.

Ventura County Superior Court Judge David Worley ruled that Spejcher “had no control over her actions” when she entered into a psychotic episode and stabbed O’Melia, 26, repeatedly in his Thousand Oaks apartment on May 28, 2018.

Experts for the prosecution and defense both found that the marijuana bong hit given to Spejcher threw the woman into the deadly psychotic episode.

“From that point forward, she had no control over her actions,” Worley said, according to the outlet.

