A pregnant woman from California who is stranded in Afghanistan said the Taliban is “hunting” Americans now that the US military has withdrawn from the country​.​ The woman, identified by her first name, Nasria, to protect her from reprisals, is among the up to 200 Americans still trapped in Afghanistan. “There’s been days, you know, where I think to myself, ‘Am I going to make it home? Am I going to end up living here? Am I going to end up dying here?​’​” Nasria ​told Voice of America in an interview recorded on Friday. ​ She said after the US completed its military withdrawal on Aug. 31, the Taliban began “hunting Americans.” b“Apparently, they’re going door to door now trying to see if anyone has a blue passport​,” she told the outlet. ​ Nasria, 25, said she traveled to Afghanistan in June to visit family and marry her Afghan national husband but couldn’t get a flight out after the Taliban took over Kabul last month.

