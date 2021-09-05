NY Post
A pregnant woman from California who is stranded in Afghanistan said the Taliban is “hunting” Americans now that the US military has withdrawn from the country. The woman, identified by her first name, Nasria, to protect her from reprisals, is among the up to 200 Americans still trapped in Afghanistan. “There’s been days, you know, where I think to myself, ‘Am I going to make it home? Am I going to end up living here? Am I going to end up dying here?’” Nasria told Voice of America in an interview recorded on Friday. She said after the US completed its military withdrawal on Aug. 31, the Taliban began “hunting Americans.” b“Apparently, they’re going door to door now trying to see if anyone has a blue passport,” she told the outlet. Nasria, 25, said she traveled to Afghanistan in June to visit family and marry her Afghan national husband but couldn’t get a flight out after the Taliban took over Kabul last month.