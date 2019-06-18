SACRAMENTO BEE:

A controversial bill that restricts vaccine medical exemptions for students enrolling in California schools was amended on Tuesday to secure the support of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration two weeks after Newsom raised concerns about the measure.

Sen. Richard Pan, D-Sacramento, scrapped a major element of the bill that would have restricted medical exemptions for vaccines to only the ones endorsed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Critics considered those limitations to be too narrow.

The guidelines now include the CDC’s, as well as those under the federal Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and the American Academy of Pediatrics.

The new language also allows parents to appeal decisions to revoke or deny medical exemptions made by state public health officials.