When we talk about any Sanctuary state we can’t be surprised by the news.

But when we talk about California they lead the pack.

Hollywood, drugs, illegals, feces on the streets, and sexual predators.

These are some of the things we have in California but it seems they don’t intend to change.

A bill called the “LGBTQ Young People Nondiscrimination in the Sex Offender Registry Act” literally deletes the most vulnerable population — children, from the list of potential victims of homosexual sex offenders.

Quote from the actual Bill:

“Existing law, the Sex Offender Registration Act, requires a person convicted of one of certain crimes … to register with law enforcement as a sex offender …”

“This bill would exempt from mandatory registration under the act a person convicted of certain offenses involving minors if the person is not more than 10 years older than the minor and if that offense is the only one requiring the person to register.”

