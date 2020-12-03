California Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday announced a new stay-at-home order in parts of the state where hospitals below 15 percent available ICU capacity.

The new order divides the state into five regions – none of which currently meet the threshold for the new restrictions.

However Newsom said four out of five regions – Greater Sacramento, Northern California, San Joaquin Valley and Southern California – are on track to hit that threshold within a few days and the fifth – the Bay Area – is expected to meet it by the middle of the month.

Read more at Daily Mail