California teachers and parents on Monday are planning a statewide walkout in protest of Governor Gavin Newsom’s vaccine mandates for public and private schools.

California became the first state to require coronavirus vaccines for grades K through 12 to attend in-person classes after Newsom announced the mandate on October 1. The order currently affects students older than 12, and it will affect children aged 5 to 11 once the vaccine gets final federal approval. Newsom’s plan impacts both public and private schools and also includes exemptions for religious and medical reasons.

Staff and teachers are also required to get the vaccine or submit to testing under the mandate.

Thousands of parents are expected to keep their children home from school, with teachers and staff being encouraged to skip out on the day as well.

Read more at Breitbart