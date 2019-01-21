BIZPACREVIEW:

California has taken another step to the left as a Democratic State Senator announced that “gender neutral” pronouns would be required during committee hearings.

California State Senator and Senate Judiciary Committee chair Hannah-Beth Jackson announced Thursday the recognition of the state’s designation of “non-binary” as a gender, eliminating the words “he and she” and using the word “they” instead.

“Our first order of business is to approve the committee rules. I’d like to note — in respecting the fact that we are now a state recognizing the non-binary designation as a gender — he and she, we are now merging them so that we are using what my grammar teacher would have had a heart attack over: we are using the phrase ‘they’ and replacing other designations so that it’s a gender neutral designation: ‘they,’” Jackson stated. “Basically, that’s the primary reforms and revisions to the committee rules.”

And to correct the existing record, Jackson further noted: “In the spirit of gender neutrality for the rules of this committee, we now designate the chair as ‘they.’”

The Democrat then accidentally made the case for the confusion caused by the absurd requirement.