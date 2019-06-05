LAW & CRIME:

The California State Bar on Monday filed a petition against attorney Michael Avenatti to place him on “involuntary inactive status.”

The filing by Senior Trial Counsel Eli D. Morgenstern cited California Business and Professions Code section 6007(c)(2), which says that an attorney can be put on “involuntary inactive enrollment” if it is found that the attorney in question has “caused or is causing substantial harm to the attomey’s clients or the public”; if there is “reasonable probability that the State Bar will prevail on the merits in a disciplinary proceeding”; if there is a “reasonable probability that the attorney will be disbarred.”

The Avenatti client named in the filing was Gregory Barela. It was said that, given the following allegations, there is a “reasonable probability” Avenatti “will be disbarred” after a disciplinary hearing.