A former state government administrator allegedly engaged in “gross misconduct” by using the influence of her position to circumvent California’s civil service employment process in hiring and promoting her daughter, according to a state auditor’s report sent Tuesday to Gov. Gavin Newsom. Though the report does not identify the department involved or the former director, who served during the administration of former Gov. Jerry Brown, state officials said the subjects of the audit are the state Department of Industrial Relations and its former executive director, Christine Baker, who retired in March 2018.

