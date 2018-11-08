NEW YORK POST:

California bar shooter Ian David Long was a “weird” loner who practiced dance moves alone in his garage — and visited the bar he shot up at least once before, his former roommate told The Post Thursday.

Blake Winnett awoke to the news that his ex-roomie was the madman who gunned down 12 people inside Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks late Wednesday night.

“I think I’ve actually gone there with him one time,” Winnett said.

The two men lived together twice before, around 2012 and 2014, in Simi Valley and Reseda, a neighborhood in Los Angeles.

“He was kind of weird. He always locked himself in his room, he was always by himself,” Winnett, 35, recalled. “I didn’t really know him very well.”

At the time, Long, a 28-year-old former Marine, was a student at a college in Northridge, though Winnett couldn’t remember where or what he was studying. He said he knew that Long served two or three tours overseas with the US Marine Corps but not much else.

Winnett never witnessed Long get physical with anyone — but said he wasn’t exactly the world’s best roommate.

“He didn’t want to help anyone do anything. He was just lazy I guess,” Winnett recalled. When Long was once asked to take out the trash, he snarled, “That’s not my f—ing job,” Winnett said.

“He wasn’t violent but he was mean,” he added. “He would go to the gym and then he would, I guess, try to learn dance moves or something. He would close the garage and be playing music and dancing in there, like sweating. I would open the garage and would be like, ‘What are you doing?’”

Authorities are scrambling to figure out why Long opened fire inside Borderline, killing bouncers, patrons and Ventura County Sheriff’s Deputy Sgt. Ron Helus, before fatally shooting himself inside an office.

Winnett said he hasn’t spoken to Long in years.