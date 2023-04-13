Embattled San Francisco Senator Dianne Feinstein has announced she plans to temporarily relinquish her duties to another Democrat after two of her fellow party members demanded she resign.

Feinstein, 89, made the declaration in a statement Wednesday, roughly two hours after Rep. Ro Khanna, also of California, and Rep. Dean Phillips took to social media to call for her to step down due to an ongoing, two-month medical absence.

The consecutive calls for the elderly stateswoman’s resignation – both from fellow Democrats – underscored rising concern over her prolonged leave, which has held up her party’s ability to confirm federal judges.

Stricken with shingles, Feinstein on Wednesday said she has asked Senate Leader Chuck Schumer ‘to allow another Democratic senator to temporarily serve’ on the judiciary panel ‘until I’m able to resume my committee work.’

The state senator, however, did not provide a timeline for the unapproved arrangement, only saying that she will head back to Capitol when her medical team says it is safe for her to travel.

