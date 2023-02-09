California Secretary of State Dr. Shirley N. Weber said that the Golden State can “lead the nation” by passing reparations for the descendants of black slaves.

California entered the Union as a free state on Sep. 9, 1850.

The state has been considering reparations under a law proposed by Weber, then in the State Assembly, and signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) in 2020, during the height of the frenzy around the Black Lives Matter movement. A committee was formed to consider proposals for reparations and to make recommendations to the legislature. As Breitbart News has reported, reparations could amount to $230,000 per recipient, though some claim even that will not be enough. The committee is due to report its final recommendations to the state legislature later this year for consideration. California currently faces a budget deficit of roughly $22.5 billion.

