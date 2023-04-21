California’s Sunnyvale School District consulted with an extreme leftwing organization that pushes Critical Race Theory and has set out to “decolonize education.”

Sunnyvale School District has worked alongside Quetzal Education Services, (QES) a leftwing education consulting group that advances Critical Race Theory.

QES describes itself as a “Queer, Black, and Indigenous women-led education consulting firm” that exists to guide schools as they “make cultural and policy changes that reflect an antiracist climate, praxis, and pedagogy.”

QES, which is based in Oakland, California, explains one of their goals is “To empower BIPOC communities to decolonize education.”

“We are interested in partnering with educational institutions committed to dismantling oppression and creating new possibilities for liberation in education,” QES states.

One contract from Sunnyvale School District noted that they would pay QES a sum of money “not to exceed $39,000” in exchange for multiple courses on “antiracism.”

