A California school administrator who was named in a lawsuit brought by a faculty member said he wanted to bring voices who opposed diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives ‘to the slaughterhouse.’

Professor Daymon Johnson filed a suit against Bakersfield College after claiming he was targeted for being outspoken about his political beliefs.

It was filed after Johnson replied to a post from another faculty member who had called America a ‘fing piece of s* nation.’

Writing on social media, Andrew Bond said: ‘Maybe Trump’s comment about shole countries was a statement of projection because honestly, the US is a fing piece of s*** nation. Go ahead and quote me, conservatives.’

Johnson then lashed out and called Bond a ‘Social Justice Warrior’, and said he should ‘move to China’ to ‘post about the Communist party and see how much mileage it gets him’.

