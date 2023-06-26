California school district is sued after administrator said he wanted to bring voices that oppose DEI measure ‘to the slaughterhouse’ and another called America a ‘f*****g piece of s*** nation’

Savage Premium Subscription

A California school administrator who was named in a lawsuit brought by a faculty member said he wanted to bring voices who opposed diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives ‘to the slaughterhouse.’

Professor Daymon Johnson filed a suit against Bakersfield College after claiming he was targeted for being outspoken about his political beliefs.

It was filed after Johnson replied to a post from another faculty member who had called America a ‘fing piece of s* nation.’

Writing on social media, Andrew Bond said: ‘Maybe Trump’s comment about shole countries was a statement of projection because honestly, the US is a fing piece of s*** nation. Go ahead and quote me, conservatives.’

Johnson then lashed out and called Bond a ‘Social Justice Warrior’, and said he should ‘move to China’ to ‘post about the Communist party and see how much mileage it gets him’.

READ MORE

You may like these posts