PJ MEDIA

A new California law that takes effect in 2020 will make it illegal to suspend a student in grades 1-5 for disobeying teachers or administrators. Starting next year, the rule will be applied to students in grades 6-8 and will include charter schools. There’s a very good reason for this change, according to supporters. It’s because of racism, you see. More little black kids are punished for disobeying teachers than little white kids. Naturally, there’s only one possible explanation, to the exclusion of all others. Whitey has it in for black children.

READ MORE AT PJ MEDIA