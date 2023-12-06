California retailers that refuse to have gender-neutral toys for children will be FINED up to $500 under new ultra woke Gavin Newsom law – after uproar over LGBT toys sold during Pride week

California retailers that refuse to have a gender-neutral section for children will be fined up to $500 under Gavin Newsom’s new bill. The ultra-woke governor signed legislation in 2021 that would require some retail stores in the Golden State to have a gender-neutral section for children.Retailers would have to do this ‘regardless of whether they have been traditionally marketed for either girls or for boys,’ the bill said. The legislation, Assembly Bill No. 10584, will be enacted on January 1, 2024, and if retail department stores choose not to comply, they will have to dish out a civil penalty of $250 or $500. Department stores that are subject to the new laws will have to have a total of 500 or more employees, be physically located in California and sell ‘childcare items or toys’.

