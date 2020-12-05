Fox News:

Los Angeles bar owner rips Garcetti, Newsom over double standard on outdoor dining

A Los Angeles bar owner was fighting back tears Friday, claiming Mayor Eric Garcetti had shut down the outdoor patio at her business — while letting a Hollywood movie crew set up an outdoor dining area just a short distance away.

The shutdown at the Pineapple Hill Grill & Saloon in the city’s Sherman Oaks neighborhood came amid a county-ordered ban on outdoor dining, a mayor-issued stay-at-home order — and California state-level plans for business shutdowns if coronavirus hospitalizations hit required levels.

Angela Marsden, owner of the Pineapple Hill Grill & Saloon, appears a video in which she explains her situation – while walking over to the movie crew’s setup of tents, tables and chairs to illustrate just how close it is to her business.

“So this is my place, the Pineapple Hill Grill & Saloon. If you go to my [Facebook] page you can see all the work I did for outdoor dining, for tables being seven feet apart,” Marsden says.

Video courtesy of Rumble.com

