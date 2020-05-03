KCRA3 – Sacramento:

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. —

At a tiny roadside diner in El Dorado, where the sign promises home cooking, people are not staying home any longer.

Café El Dorado opened its doors for dine-in service on Friday for the first time since the statewide stay-at-home order went into effect March 19.

“We either run around in fear of getting a virus or we’re homeless,” said owner Cherie Baldridge. “I’m going to be homeless if I don’t open my business back up.”

From the packed parking lot to the bustling dining room, the restaurant saw its first lunch rush in more than a month.

“I found myself just smiling the whole time. I was like, ‘Wow this feels awesome,'” customer Kathy Ralph said.

“It felt like getting back to normal,” Glenn Ralph added.

The quaint restaurant along Pleasant Valley Road serves breakfast and lunch and only seats about 25 people. Nearly 100 people made their way through for the diner’s reopening. Baldridge said social distancing is just not possible.

“If you want to come in, come in. If you don’t, you don’t,” she said.

