THEHILL.COM

California reported the state’s first coronavirus fatality on Wednesday as the U.S. death toll hit 11. Officials in Placer County, Calif., said an elderly adult with underlying health conditions has died from the coronavirus. The patient had tested positive Tuesday and was in “critically ill” condition at Kaiser Permanente Roseville, The Sacramento Bee reported. The California death came as Washington state’s Department of Health confirmed its 10th death, which occurred in King County, according to Seattle station KIRO7 News.

READ MORE AT THE HILL