California reported 2,318 new coronavirus cases Monday, marking the highest one-day jump the state has seen.

On Tuesday, the California Department of Public Health reported a total of 30,978 confirmed cases and 1,208 deaths. The number of confirmed cases in the state spiked by 7.4 percent and the death toll increased by 5 percent in the last 24 hours.

“As you’ve seen, the [ICU] number has been bouncing around,” California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) said during his daily press briefing Tuesday. “One percent to 2 percent — we’ve declined a few days here and there. It’s certainly stabilizing. But yesterday we saw an increase of 3.8%.”

