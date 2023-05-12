The California Reparations Task Force has demanded the state legalize racial discrimination in favor of black people.

Final recommendations from the panel, established by Gavin Newsom in 2020, were accepted last weekend and will be forwarded to the California Legislature before heading to the governor’s desk to be signed into law.

Earlier this week, Newsom refused to back the committee’s recommended $1.2 million to be given to those who meet the criteria. He said on Tuesday he felt there were better ways of addressing systemic inequality than cash handouts. The entire package would cost around $800 billion.

Buried deep in the committee’s report are a series of quiet recommendations, including the proposed repeal of Proposition 209.

Prop 209 is a a 1996 voter-approved law that banned ‘preferential treatment’ for minority groups applying to state colleges and government jobs, leaving the liberal state as one that did not recognize affirmative action.

