California has released thousands of convicted pedophiles after spending only a few months in prison.

Such pedophiles have been convicted of “a range of horrific acts, including raping kids under 14,” according to the study investigation conducted by the U.K. Daily Mail.

More than 7,000 persons convicted of “lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 years of age” have been released in the same year they were convicted. Convicts who committed even more heinous crimes, such as sodomy and rape of children, also served short sentences.

“Thousands of child victims are being denied justice and George Gascón and his group of radical prosecutors can [sic] care less,” Los Angeles Deputy District Attorney Jonathan Hatami, who serves in the Complex Child Abuse Unit and whose outspokenness about DA Gascón contributed to a recall effort, told the Daily Mail.

Some short sentences include 365 pedophiles convicted of continuous sexual abuse of a child — all of whom spent fewer than 12 months in prison. Thirty-nine cases were convictions for sodomy with a child under the age of 16, while there were three cases of kidnapping a child under the age of 14 “with intent to commit lewd or lascivious acts.”

