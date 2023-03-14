The state-endorsed California Reparations Task Force is pushing to give every black resident $360,000 in reparations despite a major budget deficit.

In 2020, the United States Census Bureau recorded approximately 2.251 million black people residing in California, of whom 1.8 million had at least one ancestor who was a slave, Fox News reported, making the total reparations cost around $640 billion. It is unknown where the state will come up with the funds, however, as Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) reported that California is facing a budget deficit of $22.5 billion for this coming fiscal year.

Chas Alamo, the state’s Legislative Analyst’s Office’s principal fiscal and policy analyst, appeared at the Reparation Task Force’s second in-person meeting, in which he proposed further steps that could be taken to fulfill the reparations plan. He proposed several different paths the task force could take to make reparations state law, including the creation of a new agency that would oversee the dispensation of reparations.

