California professor Loay Alnaji, 50, seen in his mugshot a day after being arrested on involuntary manslaughter charge for death of Jewish protester Paul Kessler

The California professor charged with the death of a Jewish protester who he clashed with at an Israel Palestine demonstration earlier this month has been seen smiling in his mugshot.

Loay Alnaji, 50, was yesterday taken into custody on an involuntary manslaughter charge for the death of Paul Kessler.

Kessler, 69, died after getting into an altercation with Alnaji at a protest in Thousand Oaks earlier this month.

An autopsy revealed he’d been hit in the face and died after hitting his head on the concrete sidewalk. Witnesses said Alnaji attacked him, causing him to fall.

