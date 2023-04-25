A California professor has been busted for trying to arrange to rape a 7-year-old in conversations with an undercover FBI agent where he suggested luring the girl with a doll and chocolate, prosecutors said.

Rodger “Rod” Githens, an associate professor at the University of the Pacific, was arrested on April 21 on charges including receipt and distribution of images of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct, a criminal complaint from the Eastern District of California confirms.

The graphic complaint includes extensive details of Githens’ online conversations with an undercover FBI agent posing as a “‘taboo-friendly’” 30-year-old man who claimed to be sexually active with his 7-year-old niece.

During the exchange that began on Grindr on March 25, Githens said he was “experienced” with molesting children and expressed interest in meeting the man and his niece.

“[I would] love to have a dad or uncle invite me,” he allegedly wrote after the pair moved their conversation to the encrypted Telegram messenger service.

When discussing plans to meet in Fresno, Githens said he would bring the girl “her favorite chocolate bar…and an Ariel doll.”

