THE FREE BEACON:

Police in California are investigating at least two cases of people posing as Chinese police driving cars with markings of the Communist Party of China’s People’s Armed Police (PAP).

California Highway Patrol spokesman Florentino Olivera said an Asian man was arrested Sept. 10 after reports he was impersonating a PAP officer while driving a black Audi A4 with PAP markings and a Chinese national symbol.

Photos of the car were posted on the CHP Facebook page with notice that police responded to several complaints regarding a male Asian driver impersonating a PAP officer.

“The driver was arrested and charged with impersonating a peace officer and for forging/possessing a fraudulent public seal,” the notice said.

Police are looking for a second white vehicle also reported to bear PAP markings in the same area of Irvine, Calif. The town’s population is 42 percent Asian American, and many residents are Chinese American.