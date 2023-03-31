A California police union executive director allegedly ran a drug ring from her home and used her office computer and UPS account to order and distribute opioids and other drugs, federal officials charge.

Joanne Marian Segovia, who has worked for the San Jose Police Officers Association since 2003, was charged on Wednesday with attempting to unlawfully import a synthetic opioid called Valeryl fentanyl.

She faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison if convicted, authorities said.

Police union President Sean Pritchard was shocked by the charges, telling NBC Bay Area, “She’s been the grandma of the POA.”

“This is not the person we’ve known, the person who has worked with fallen officers’ families, organized fundraisers for officers’ kids — just not who we’ve known over a decade.”

According to the 13-page complaint, the 64-year-old allegedly received at least 61 packages at her San Jose home from various countries — including China, Canada, and India— between October 2015 and January 2023.

The packages were reportedly marked as food supplements, wedding party favors, makeup, chocolates, and other items to disguise the drugs, prosecutors said.

