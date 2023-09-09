California Passes Bill to Strip Parents of Custody if They Don’t ‘Affirm’ Gender

The California legislature approved a bill this week that would punish parents who do not “affirm” their child’s gender identity.Assembly Bill 957, known as the Transgender, Gender-Diverse, and Intersex Youth Empowerment Act, passed the California Assembly by a party-line 57-16 vote Friday. The state senate passed the bill on Wednesday by a 30-9 vote. The bill would “include a parent’s affirmation of the child’s gender identity as part of the health, safety, and welfare of the child.”If Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) signs the bill, it would require custody judges to consider a parent’s “affirmation” of their child’s gender, as judges consider the “health, safety, and welfare of the child” when making decisions.

