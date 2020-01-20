DAILYMAIL.COM

Trash and human waste has been piling up for months along the Joe Rodota Trail

The trail is now site of largest homeless encampment in Sonoma County history

Sonoma County’s Board of Supervisors approved nearly $12M in emergency money to provide housing and other services to those living in area

Vote came amid complaints from residents and businesses about squalid, unsanitary conditions, including rats and other pests and a rash of used needles

California officials are threatening to clear a mile-long homeless encampment that has grown to more than 200 people on a popular bike trail and is deemed a public health emergency. Last month, Sonoma County’s Board of Supervisors approved nearly $12million in emergency money to provide housing and other services to those living in the encampment of tents and makeshift shelters along the Joe Rodota Trail in Santa Rosa. The vote came amid growing complaints from residents and businesses about squalid, unsanitary conditions, including rats and other pests and a rash of used needles in the area.

