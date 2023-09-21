California murderer who shot deputy, killed chaplain at age 24 granted ‘youth offender’ parole

Derek Eugene Pettis, a 24-year-old gang member, found himself handcuffed in the back seat of a squad car after a drunken bar fight in 1994, but the Los Angeles deputy who placed him there wasn’t going to bring him to jail.

Deputy Terrence Wenger, 31, and volunteer chaplain Bruce Bryan, a 39-year-old in the car on a ride-along, took Pettis home to sober up.

Rather than thank them, Pettis hit Wenger over the head as soon as he was free from his handcuffs.

“They took him home instead of taking him to jail, and that’s the hardest part to understand,” Bryan’s brother, Floyd Bryan, told Fox News Digital. “They dropped him off a block from where he lived, and when he got out he hit the deputy, grabbed his gun and shot him in the head.”

READ MORE