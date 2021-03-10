The New York Post:

A murder suspect in California was mistakenly released from jail Tuesday, prompting cops to shut down a Los Angeles highway during an hours-long manhunt, authorities said.

Steven Manzo, who was charged with murder last March, was erroneously released due to a paperwork error following his arraignment Monday, two law enforcement sources told the Los Angeles Times.

The 23-year-old was released from county jail at 2:12 p.m. Tuesday — and spotted 30 minutes later near the 101 Freeway by Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies, the newspaper reported.

Deputies sought assistance from Los Angeles police to get Manzo back in custody, but he avoided being re-arrested. The search for him ended at about 5 p.m., NBC Los Angeles reported.

A prosecutor on Monday dismissed and then refiled murder charges against Manzo due to a procedural issue — that he had not had a preliminary hearing in a timely manner, a source told the Los Angeles Times.

But he was accidentally sprung from county jail, with the reason stated that his case had been dismissed.

