California ‘monster’ nanny sentenced to 707 years in prison for molesting 16 boys

The California male nanny said he “prided himself” on bringing smiles to the children he sexually assaulted before being sentenced to over 700 years in prison on Friday.

Matthew Zakrzewski, 34, was found guilty of 34 felony counts including lewd and lascivious acts with a minor under 14 for his evil abuse of children which included molesting 16 young boys trusted under his care, and showing pornography to a 17th, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Zakrzewski committed his horrific crimes over more than three years between Jan. 2014, to May 2019. His young victims ranged from 2 to 12 years old.

“I prided myself on bringing smiles to your children and all the good times we shared were 100 percent genuine,” Zakrzewski said before Orange County Superior Court Judge Kimberly Menninger read him his fate.

The sicko found work through his website, calling himself “the original Sitter Buddy” and offered multiple services including babysitting, mentorships, and overnight and vacation babysitting.

Several family members of the abused children called Zakrzewski a “master manipulator” during victim impact statements.

