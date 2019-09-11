ABC NEWS:

A California man is facing criminal charges for the killing of a protected mountain lion.

Alfredo Gonzalez, 60, is accused of fatally shooting a collared mountain lion, known as P-38, back in July. The animal was found dead in the Simi Valley area with a gunshot wound to the head and its GPS-enabled radio collar vandalized, according to the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office.

P-38 was part of a cougar population being studied by National Park Service biologists, the district attorney’s office said. First collared in 2015, the 7-year-old male mountain lion predominately roamed parts of the Santa Susana Mountains, which surround Simi Valley in Southern California.