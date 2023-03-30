A Northern California man was indicted last week on charges that he and a big game hunting outfitter violated the Endangered Species Act, gave false statements and attempted to smuggle goods through San Francisco International Airport, after remains of an endangered wild sheep were discovered in the man’s personal baggage at the airport.

On March 24, a federal grand jury returned an indictment against Jason Keith Bruce, 49, of Galt in the Central Valley, and Pir Danish Ali, 43, of Pakistan, who is the CEO of a hunting outfitter and guide company based in Pakistan.

An investigation by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Office of Law Enforcement began after Bruce allegedly attempted to pass through customs at SFO on March 29, 2018, with eight game trophies in his luggage. (A “trophy” means parts of an animal that a hunter keeps as a souvenir.) One of the animal carcasses he allegedly carried was a Ladakh urial, an endangered wild sheep.

READ MORE