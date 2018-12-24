THE LOS ANGELES TIMES:

Single-payer healthcare. Universal preschool. Tuition-free community college.

The California Legislature and the state’s next governor share a wish list of progressive policies. The big question is: Who takes the lead?

After eight years under the fiscal restraint of Gov. Jerry Brown, legislators are ready for a new relationship with the governor’s office and a more balanced power dynamic in Sacramento. But as eager lawmakers introduce major policies with big price tags, Gov.-elect Gavin Newsom has said he’s prepared to say “no.”

“That’s how I govern,” Newsom said days before the election. “Once you’re the chief executive officer, you have to be the adult in the room. That’s your job description. You have to be able to say ‘no.’ ”

Legislators introduce bills, and the governor’s veto pen almost always gives him the final say on whether their proposals become law. All the details in between, including Newsom’s involvement in policymaking and the ability of the Democrats in the legislative and executive branches to work together, are the subject of speculation as the governor’s office changes hands for the first time in eight years.

Several lawmakers point to Newsom’s sit-downs with leaders of the Senate and Assembly and text-message exchanges with rank-and-file members since election day as signs that suggest the incoming governor will get more involved in the legislative process from the early stages than did Brown.

Newsom has publicly said he intends to collaborate with lawmakers on major policy, including healthcare, while underscoring a need for financial prudence.

“I think he’s going to approach us as working partners, not sparring partners,” Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins (D-San Diego) said. “Plus, he really loves policy, and I think he’s going to engage more than Jerry did.”

Few can deny Brown’s outsized influence over lawmakers. Atkins and other legislators often preface their comments about Newsom by expressing fondness and respect for his predecessor, even if they still harbor bitter feelings about some of his vetoes.

When Brown began his second act in Sacramento in 2011, he had been governor, attorney general, secretary of state and mayor of Oakland in a political career spanning more than four decades. Democratic legislators often fawned over the seasoned political veteran during his rare appearances in the chambers and cherished their annual invitations to the Governor’s Mansion for dinner. Some had watched Brown’s political rise, while others weren’t alive during his first stint in the governor’s office. Given the generational divide and experience gap, Brown often seemed to lawmakers more elder statesman than equal.