On Sunday, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill into law that would allow people to opt for a form of burial called natural organic reduction (NOR), or human compost burials.

The bill, AB 351, alters the state’s Cemetery and Funeral Act to allow for such a burial method, which consists of “the remains of a human body that have been reduced to soil through a process of reduction.”

The bill describes the process of “reducing a body,” which begins with the body of a deceased person being “mixed together with natural materials and air and is periodically turned, eventually resulting in the body’s reduction into a soil material.”

“Large tanks, containers, or similar vessels hold human remains together with straw, wood chips, or other natural materials until the process is complete,” the bill continues. According to the New York Post, this process usually takes around 30 to 60 days.

These composted remains are then integrated into the soil within a cemetery, a conservation area, or on land where written permission has been obtained from the owner.

Read more at The Post Millennial