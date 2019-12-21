Fox News

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

K-9 cop flies through shattered vehicle window to make arrest

Duke, a 5-year-old Belgian Malinois, clamps down on the suspect who refused to get out of his vehicle in Corona, California. A California K-9 who served in the Marine Corps in Iraq was captured on video taking down an assault suspect who had allegedly led police on a chase in California early Friday morning. Video of the incident shows a California Highway Patrol (CHP) officer breaking the driver’s side window of the pickup before the 5-year-old Belgian malinois named Duke jumped through the shattered glass into the driver’s seat.

READ MORE AT FOX NEWS