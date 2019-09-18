MARKET WATCH:

More than half a million people are homeless each night in the United States, a new White House report found. And a significant chunk of those who live on the streets are in one state: California.

All told, 47% of all unsheltered homeless people nationwide — meaning those who sleep in areas not meant for habitation such as sidewalks, parks, cars and abandoned buildings, rather than shelters — are found in the Golden State, according to a new report on homelessness from the White House Council of Economic Advisers. Unsheltered homeless people represent just over a third (35%) of the overall homeless population nationwide.

At the city level, four of the five cities with the highest rate of unsheltered homelessness are located in California: San Francisco, Los Angeles, Santa Rosa and San Jose. The other city on this list is Seattle.

In recent weeks, reports have suggested that the Trump administration may stake a federal intervention in California to address homelessness in the state.