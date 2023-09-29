California housing crisis: Tiny 4ft pods in San Francisco are rented for $900 per month

Housing in California became so expensive that San Francisco residents have been willing to spend $900 on a 4ft pod to save money.

The California housing crisis drove a mass migration out of the state – with 500,000 more people leaving in a two-year-period than arriving.

Brownstone Shared Housing came up with a creative solution to overpriced housing with their communal living pods. Each pod is 3.5ft wide and 4ft tall – barely big enough to fit a twin mattress and not nearly tall enough to stand up in.

The pods range from $500 to $900 a month – which sounds steep for a glorified closet, but compared to other rental properties on the market it is a bargain.

San Francisco is investigating the low-cost housing option after it became apparent that the developers might not have had the correct permits to build their pod-complex.

