California homeless found living in 20-foot-deep furnished caves full of trash and drugs

Homeless people in California were found living in dangerously constructed riverside caves — outfitting the trash-filled dwellings with furniture and other supplies before they were cleared out by police and volunteers over the weekend.The 20-foot-deep underground digs were tucked along the Tuolumne River in Modesto, accessible by makeshift stairs carved into the hillside.“This particular area has been plagued by vagrancy and illegal camps, which have raised concerns due to the fact that these camps were actually caves dug into the riverbanks,” the Modesto Police Department said in a statement.During a sweep of the living quarters, 7,600 pounds of trash — filling up two trucks and a trailer — was removed, police said. Photos from inside one of the caves obtained by CBS 13 show a table, crates filled with supplies, and even a couple of shelves with food and condiments.

