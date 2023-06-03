A teacher at El Dorado High School in Placentia, California, was caught on video instructing her students on how to have pleasure during anal sex, as well as where to find sex toys that will stimulate the prostate gland. According to a district spokesperson, “the individual involved has been placed on administrative leave pending a thorough investigation.”

Allegedly, a Southern-California high school teacher gave students explicit instructions on pleasure during anal sex.



Sadly, this isn't surprising…this is expected and typical with Comprehensive Sexuality Education.



Full video and video credit from: https://t.co/DHPtQ5bgeD pic.twitter.com/L0vLBnqX2o — Kelly S. (@kellyske) May 30, 2023

“You don’t have to go inside the booty hole, you can actually just push on the seam, and that stimulates the prostate gland, as well. And they apparently really like that,” the educator can be heard saying to her students in a video.

“But, yeah, so that’s why for male and male, anal sex is still very pleasurable, because of the fact that it hits the prostate, and there’s a lot of nerve endings in your booty, as well,” the educator continued.

The educator went on to say that the prostate gland is equivalent to the “G-spot” for women, and told her students where they can purchase sex toys that stimulate these areas.

“So, the girls, the G-spot, prostate, they’re the equivalent to each other, but apparently that’s why if you ever see, like, Target has them now. Sex toys,” the educator said.

