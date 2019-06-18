BREITBART:

The editors-in-chief of the student newspaper at Palo Alto High School in California have recently announced their plan to censor a “highly anticipated” annual map displaying the colleges that the school’s recent graduates will be attending. The student editors, who have also railed against a “goal-oriented student mindset” claim that the map “contributes to the toxic, comparison-driven culture” at the high school.

“Though its intended purpose was to celebrate the post-graduation plans of every senior, the reality is the map contributes to the toxic, comparison-driven culture at Paly,” states a recent note by the Campanile regarding the student newspaper’s highly anticipated “Post-Paly Plans Map.”

The memo goes on to suggest that the map “erodes one’s sense of value” and can lead to students “feeling judged, embarrassed or underrepresented” if they are to choose an alternative path to success.