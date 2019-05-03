FOX NEWS:

A California high school student newspaper has published a feature story about a local 18-year-old’s fledgling career in the porn industry after winning a free speech battle against a group of district officials its advisor says “have lost their minds.”

The profile of Caitlin Fink – a senior at Bear Creek High School in Stockton – ran in The Bruin Voice Friday following a weeks-long dispute between the Lodi Unified School District and the student editors and longtime advisor of the newspaper, English teacher Kathi Duffel. The Bay Area district’s superintendent reportedly wrote a letter to Duffel in mid-April threatening that she could be fired unless she turns over a copy of the article for review by administrators, prior to its publishing.

“This is a whole new level of district administrators who have lost their minds, quite frankly,” The Bruin Voice – whose motto is “The Voice Shall not be silenced” – quoted Duffel as saying this week.

The article, titled “Risky business: starting a career in the adult entertainment industry”, details how Fink has made a “substantial amount of money” selling erotic photographs of herself on smartphone messaging apps and is aspiring to become a stripper. It also says she was scheduled to shoot her first professional porn scene in March, but the company that hired her postponed the production after seeing that she had body acne.