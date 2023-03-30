California has been hit with 78trillion gallons of water during this historic winter, which is enough to fill Lake Tahoe twice or 110million Olympic-sized pools.

Statewide, residents have seen an average of nearly 28 inches of rainwater, as well as the snow-water equivalent – the amount of rainwater it would amount too if it wasn’t solid – between October 1 to March 20.

Despite the amount of water being able to fill the Rose Bowl 900,000 times, it is not the wettest winter season California has ever seen. The Golden State saw the most rain between 1982 and 1983 with an average of 42.81 inches, according to California state climatologist Michael Anderson.

However, it is roughly 25trillion more gallons than the yearly average of 52trillion, or 18.6 inches.

In addition, some of the higher elevation cities have gotten around an average of 58feet of snow, or roughly 700 inches, according to USA Today.

