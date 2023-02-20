On a bright day last summer, Anthony Bruce stood on a patch of grassy land perched on the Pacific Ocean. As deep blue waves gently dissolved onto the shoreline behind him, the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder handed Mr. Bruce a document transferring this piece of oceanfront property to his family — 95 years after they lost it.

Anthony Bruce raised the deed above his head in celebration. “It was shocking,” he said.

The moment was the culmination of a nearly hundred-year battle for restitution. Anthony’s great-great-grandparents, Charles and Willa Bruce, were Black entrepreneurs who purchased the land and built a thriving business there, until the government seized it.

The return of the land, known as Bruce’s Beach, was held up as a first of its kind in reparations from a U.S. government entity, and a model for how attempts might work to compensate Black Americans for centuries of economic oppression and enslavement.

The stars had to align perfectly: There were thousands of lawyers’ hours. The crafting of legislation. The political will spurred by racial justice activists energized by the momentum for social justice after the murder of George Floyd.

Then, in January, the heirs to Bruce’s Beach announced that they were selling the land back to Los Angeles County for $20 million.

The Bruces’ decision to sell has stirred fresh debate about the goals and methods of reparations, just as those efforts have been gaining traction at universities and local governments.

Activists who had helped the Bruces secure the land, and other observers, were disappointed that the family decided not to hold onto it and try to reclaim the vision of their ancestors.

“Say it ain’t so,” Tavis Smiley said on his radio show. “It was the quintessential example, to my mind at least, of how reparations should work. And many of us were heartened by this rare public example of government doing right by Black folk.”

The Bruce family themselves have grappled with whether the return of the land was truly reparations.

“You know, I don’t believe they would say yes, this is reparations for our family, because this is something that we already had,” Anthony Bruce said of his great-great grandparents. “This was something that was stolen from us.”

Bruce’s Beach was now part of a national narrative about what is owed to Black people in America for past injustice — and what Black people owe to one another in the larger quest for reparations.

But it was also one family’s real estate transaction.

