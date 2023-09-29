California Governor faces tough decision to quickly choose new Senator – and has already vowed to pick a black woman

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has a free hand to decide who he chooses to appoint to succeed the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein in the Senate – but he is hemmed in by his own pledges and complex political constraints.Feinstein, who died Thursday at 90, has been a force in California politics and her hometown of San Francisco for decades. Now it is up to Newsom to decide who will succeed her until an election will be held in November 2024.He has already been direct about who he will designate: a black woman. Vice President Kamala Harris is one of just two black women to serve in the Senate during its history, and Newsom said flat-out that in the event of a vacancy, he would name another one.’I have multiple names in mind. We have multiple names in mind — and the answer is yes,’ he told MSNBC host Joy Reid in March, when asked if he would nominate a black woman.

