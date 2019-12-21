TOWNHALL

The sixth Democratic presidential debate took place Thursday night in Los Angeles, one of several California cities with out-of-control homeless problems. California Governor Gavin Newsom, who has called the state’s growing homeless crisis a “national emergency,” watched from the audience at Loyola Marymount University. After the debate, a reporter asked the governor why is was President Trump’s responsibility to take care of the housing crisis that California has itself created. “Well, he’s president of the United States,” Newsom said, “and I imagine he cares about people of the United States, and he cares about the largest state in the United States of America. And I imagine if you’re president of the United States, any leader, like myself, feels a deep sense of responsibility to address some of the most vexing issues in the country. In that respect, you would imagine some accountability and some responsibility to be supportive and to reach out.”

