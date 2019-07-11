BREITBART:

California is the first state to allow taxpayer-funded health care benefits to go towards people residing in the U.S. illegally.

Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill into law on Tuesday which would allow low-income adults under the age of 25 to receive state Medicaid benefits through its Medi-Cal program regardless of immigration status.

Officials say the plan should cost taxpayers $98 million to cover 90,000 people, although the state already covers children 18 and younger through the state’s Medicaid plan.

The recently signed law would only cover illegal aliens with an income low enough to qualify for the program.