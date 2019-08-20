FOX NEWS:

Two California gang members, convicted of attempted murder in the 2015 shooting of a police officer, smiled and laughed as a judge handed them life sentences on Monday, according to a report.

Jamie Caudillo and Steven Rincon were on trial for shooting at former Merced Police Officer Ryan Rasmussen during a routine traffic stop in Merced, Calif., on Feb. 28, 2015.

Caudillo, the passenger, reportedly fired at Rasmussen, while the driver, Rincon, sped off. Caudillo reportedly hit Rasmussen’s bulletproof vest and his hand. Fellow officers fired at Caudillo, hitting him at least once, the Merced Sun-Star reported.