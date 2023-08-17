California family of seven thanks local Lahaian hero who led them into the sea and floated for three hours together on plywood as firestorm killed at least 110 people

A Hawaiian man who helped a Californian family of seven survive last week’s wildfires, leading them to the sea and encouraging them while they floated together for two hours, has spoken out about his relief at learning the family survived the ordeal without significant injury.Jubee Bedoya, from Lahaina, said he was running towards the ocean when he saw the parents and their five children from Fresno.’As the fire got closer, there was a family – a couple from California,’ said Bedoya, speaking to NBC 4 News. ‘They had five kids.’The dad gave me the two-year-old, and from that time that he gave him to me I had that son in my arms, clinging to my neck for about two hours. Two to three hours in the water. And it was crazy.’

